Raashii Khanna looks effortlessly pretty & shells winter style goals as she poses in snowfall from Moscow

Raashii Khanna is currently in Moscow shooting for her next film Thank You with Naga Chaitanya. Between shots, the actress took time to explore the city and shared a pretty picture amid breathtaking view. And we can't decide, which is more beautiful, the view or Raashii. She can also be seen shelling out major winter-style goals with her classy red outfit.

Raashii Khanna took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic posing in snowfall with a stunning view. She can be seen flaunting her bright smile, clad in a red trench coat with black boots. We can't miss but notice her peachy cheeks in the freezing cold. The actress is all hearts for the city as she captioned the pic as 'Moscow' with a red heart.

On her Instagram story, she also shared a glimpse of how beautiful Moscow looks in the freezing cold.

Thank You is a romantic drama directed by Vikram Kumar. Naga Chaitanya previously worked with the director for Manam (2014). Raashi Khanna, Avika Gor and Malavika Nair are the leading ladies. S Thaman is the music director. Thank You is produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Meanwhile, She will appear as the lead in filmmaker Maruthi’s Pakka Commercial along with Gopichand. The project will be out in theatres on 24 February. Raashii will be seen opposite Kollywood star Dhanush in the upcoming movie Thiruchitrambalam. The actress will also be seen in Raj and DK's web series titled Sunny with Shahid Kapoor.

