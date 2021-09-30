Raashii Khanna looks fiery & sexy in a printed skirt co ord set for Bhramam promotions; Yay or Nay?

Raashii Khanna is turning heads with her latest look in a printed co-ord set for the upcoming film Bhramam's promotions. One can see, Raashii is serving major fashion goals in an ultimate party ensemble. The stunner teamed her full-sleeved crop top and skirt with heels. The actress has treated us with innumerable glam looks and the latest one is top-notch.

Styled by Sukriti Grover and makeup by Sathiya Shetty, Raashii completed her look with hair kept open, minimal makeup and lip colour in brown shade. Captioning the photo, she wrote, "I hustle in high heels." Check out her look below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the work front, Raashii has many projects in the kitty. She is looking forward to the release of Andhadhun's Malayalam remake Bhramam. Starring Prithviraj Sukumara in the lead role, the film is releasing on October 7 on Amazon Prime India. Directed by Ravi K Chandran, who is also the cinematographer for the film, the Malayalam rendition also has Mamtha Mohandas and Unni Mukundan in pivotal roles.

Besides, Raashii also has Dhanush starrer D44, Aranmanai 3 co-starring Arya and two Hindi web shows.

