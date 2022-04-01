Raashii Khanna nails the airport look in a printed co-ord dress as she arrives in Mumbai; PICS

The airport look is the new way where celebs give us fashion goals. Most recently, Thank You actress Raashii Khanna was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night. The stunner yet again managed to grab eyeballs with her dress sense. She opted to go for a black and white printed co-ord set and greeted the paparazzi flaunting her smile in a minimum makeup look.

Raashii Khanna has time and again charmed her way through numerous hearts with her flawless skin and long tresses. Apart from her captivating looks, the star has also the fans enchanted with her chic choices of attire. Be it a western or a traditional ensemble, the actress never disappoints fans with her wardrobe choices.

The star has delivered some memorable performances in her career. The actress is busy with her Bollywood project Yodha at the moment, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Helmed by director duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the movie has cinematography by Jishnu Bhattacharjee.

Now coming to her other projects, Raashii Khanna will be seen sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya in Vikram Kumar's directorial Thank You. Meanwhile, Avika Gor and Malavika Nair will also be a part of this romantic comedy as the leading ladies. Apart from these two flicks, the actress will also be the lead in Maruthi’s forthcoming legal action-comedy, Pakka Commercial. She will be seen romancing Gopichand in the movie financed by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures. This latest venture will be out in theatres on 1 July.

