Raashii Khanna opts for breezy airport look; Bumps into Arya & clicks a pic as he calls her 'paparazzi'

Raashii Khanna was spotted at Mumbai airport and gave us major summer-style goals. She aced her airport look as she donned an easy-breezy style. The actress wore a blue shirt dress with white shoes, a beige coloured bag and brown sunnies. The actress adhered to all COVID-19 norms at the airport and even stopped and waved at the shutterbugs. Raashii, in her latest look, just taught us how one can easily blend fashion with comfort.

As soon as Raashii Khan boarded the flight, she bumped into a surprise of her Aranmanai 3co-star Arya. She clicked a cute pic with him and shared it on social media. Well, apart from their selfie, it's their banter that caught attention. Raashii shared the pic and wrote, "Bumped into this one @arya_offl." Arya reacted to the pic and commented, "Thank you for the photo opportunity inside the flight and outside #Paparazzi."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raashii Khanna will be sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya in Vikram Kumar's directorial Thank You. Avika Gor and Malavika Nair will also be a part of the film as the female leads. The actress will further be a part of Maruthi’s Pakka Commercial alongside Gopichand.

Arya will be seen next in the film titled Captain, directed by Director Shakti Soundar Rajan. Aishwarya Lekshmi is the female lead of the film.

