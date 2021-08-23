Raashii Khanna pens a lovely note & shares 'Now and then' PIC with BFF Vaani Kapoor to wish her on birthday

Raashii Khanna and Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor are best friends for years. Today, Vaani is celebrating her birthday and Raashii penned a lovely note along with a priceless photo to wish her. The actress shared a 'Then and Now' photo with BFF Vaani from 9 years ago.

Raashii Khanna also penned a note, which reads, "Now and then Over a decade of knowing this beautiful woman! My secret keeper, travel companion and my best friend! She is the kindest gangster I know and she inspires me everyday with the strength she holds within.. Love you so much Vaan!

You mean so much to me!Wish you life’s best..!Happy happy birthday beautiful!@_vaanikapoor."

Raashii Khanna and Vaani Kapoor have been friends from their initial days in their careers and have met during an audition for a TVC. From travel to dates, the actresses who are more like sisters often share their mesmerising pictures with each other on social media, which also set major friendship goals.

On the work front, in the South, Raashii has a couple of Tamil and Malayalam movies. She will be seen in the Malayalam remake of the Hindi film Andhadhun, Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actress will also be paired opposite Makkal Selvan in two Tamil films titled Sanga Thamizhan and Tughlaq Durbar. Raashii is also paired opposite Naga Chaitanya for a telugu film titled Thank You.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Shivani Narayanan roped in as the female lead of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram

Vaani Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Bell Bottom, co-starring .