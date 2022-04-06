Raashii Khanna slams false reports on badmouthing South films, calls it 'fabricated & misconstrued content'

Raashii Khanna's statements about the South film industry while promoting her Hindi film Rudra didn't go quite well among the netizens. The actress reportedly called out the South industry for being sexist, offending actresses with names like lass, milky, etc and thinking as just glamour faces. However, the actress slammed the reports saying that these are fabricated and has respect for all languages and films.

Raashii Khanna took to her Instagram handle and penned a statement dismissing the reports. She wrote, "Some fabricated and misconstrued content about me bad-mouthing south films is doing the rounds on social media. I request whoever has been doing it to PLEASE STOP. I have the utmost respect towards each and every language/film that I do. Let's be kind."

Check out Raashii's statement here:

With Raashii's comments on the South industry, she received a lot of backlash from Telugu audiences. However, with the apology statements, seems like the actress cleared the air.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raashii Khanna will be sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya in Vikram Kumar's directorial Thank You. Avika Gor and Malavika Nair will also be a part of the film as the female leads. The actress will further be a part of Maruthi’s Pakka Commercial alongside Gopichand.

