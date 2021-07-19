Raashii Khanna slays the simple yet stylish look in a floral dress as she gets spotted at a salon; See PHOTOS

Raashii Khanna is one of the popular actresses of the South film industry. She is a multifaceted beauty, who aces in acting, singing, dancing and fashion. Having made her debut as the lead actress in Oohalu Gusagusalade (2014,) she delivered successive hits in tollywood and Kollywood. She is also one such actress who regularly gets papped, be it in Hyderabad or Mumbai. However, the best place for Raashii being is the gym but today seems a bit unusual as she was spotted at a salon. The actress, who is currently in Mumbai, visited a Salon and posed for the paparazzi cameras with a smile amid the heavy rain.

In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing a mid length floral dress and teamed it up with a bag and transparent heels. Raashii can be seen looking pretty and setting major fashion cues with her simple yet beautiful look. Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Raashii Khanna is currently working on Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You movie. Thank You is a romantic drama directed by Vikram Kumar. She will also be seen in the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun, which also marks her debut. The actress will also be paired opposite Makkal Selvan in two Tamil films titled Sanga Thamizhan and Tughlaq Durbar. The actress also has DK's web series titled Sunny with . All the movies are in different stages of production and will be released in 2021 and 2022.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

