Raastha OTT release: Here's where you can watch Aneesh Anwar's Malayalam survival drama online

Raastha, a Malayalam survival drama directed by Aneesh Anwar, hit the big screens on January 5, 2024. The movie initially struggled to secure an OTT deal, but after a year, it has finally found a streaming platform. As it gears up for its digital debut, here’s where you can watch it online.

Where to watch Raastha

Anagha Narayanan starrer Raastha will soon start streaming on Manorama Max. Details about its release date are yet to be announced.

Official trailer and plot of Raastha

Shahana sets out on a journey to find her mother. Along the way, a group of kind-hearted Malayali expats help her. Faizal, Mujeeb, Salim, Sadikka, and Divya stand by her side. The script, written by Oman-based Keralites Shahul and Fayiz Madakkara, reflects the strong bonds within the Malayali community.

The film follows a straightforward narrative. The first half focuses on the characters and their efforts to track down Shahana’s mother, Fathima. The real test begins when Faizal, Mujeeb, Shahana, and Khalid, an Omani national, become stranded in the vast Rub’ al Khali desert. Director Aneesh Anwar effectively builds tension through sweeping visuals and an eerie background score.

Unlike many survival films, Raastha does not rely on extreme survival techniques. Instead, it highlights the toll of exhaustion and the threats of nature. Sandstorms and venomous creatures challenge their endurance. The cinematography by Vishnu Narayanan and music by Avin Mohan Sithara amplify the struggle.

Cast and crew of Raastha

Raastha is directed by Aneesh Anwar (who also featured in the movie) and produced by Linu Sreenivas. The story, dialogues and screenplay are written by Fayiz Madakkara and Shahul. Vishnu Narayanan handles the cinematography, while Avin Mohan Sithara composes the music.

The film’s soundtrack includes lyrics by Anwar Ali, R Venugopal and Hari Narayanan BK. Singers Vineeth Sreenivasan, Alphons Joseph, Sooraj Santhosh, and Mridula Varier lend their voices. Afthar Anwar takes care of the editing, and Sudha Sha is responsible for project design.

The cast features Anagha Narayanan, Aradhya Ann, Sarjano Khalid, Aneesh Anwar, and Sudheesh in important roles.