Raayan new release date: Dhanush-led action thriller to arrive in theaters two weeks after Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

Dhanush is all set to unveil his upcoming flick Raayan in theaters soon, also making it his second directorial. The movie was initially set to release in theaters on June 13 but was reported of postponed to a later date.

Now, the makers of the film have announced that the film will be releasing in theaters on July 26, 2024. This also makes the film set to arrive on the big screens exactly two weeks after Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is released.

Check out the official announcement by the makers of Raayan by Dhanush