Racegurram director Surender Reddy to collaborate with iSmart Shankar actor Ram Pothineni?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director Surender Reddy will be helming a film with iSmart Shankar's Ram Pothineni. The news reports further suggest that the ace south director has narrated a story to the actor. News reports also state that Surender Reddy had initially narrated the script to the Stylish Star Allu Arjun. But, due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, all the filmmakers had to suspend the shooting and production work. Allu Arjun still has to complete work on the Sukumar directorial Pushpa.

The film might get delayed since the filming work was suspended for a considerable time. If all things fall into place then, Ram Pothineni will star as the lead actor in the upcoming film helmed by the Racegurram director Surender Reddy. The south actor Allu Arjun delivered a massive hit in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film was helmed by ace south director Trivikram Srinivas. The film proved to be a thundering hit at the box office. The fans and followers are now eagerly waiting for the film Pushpa to hit the big screen.

The fans of the iSmart Shankar actor Ram Pothineni are very excited to hear the news of him starring in a film by Surender Reddy. The film audiences are now waiting for an official update about the upcoming film. Since the filming work was suspended due to the lockdown, hence it might take some time for the makers to announce the film.

