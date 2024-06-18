Rachita Ram REACTS to Darshan Thoogudeepa’s controversy: ‘Hard to believe...’

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Following actors like Ramya, Kichcha Sudeep, Upendra, and Kannada film producer Umapathy Srinivas Gowda among others, Rachita Ram has also come out and reacted to the ongoing controversy around Darshan Thoogudeepa.

The actress took to her social media handle to express her views on the shocking matter today.

Rachita Ram reacts to Darshan Thoogudeepa’s controversy

Rachita Ram who calls Darshan Thoogudeepa, her mentor expressed shock over the incident. She mentioned finding it hard to imagine that someone who helped her correct mistakes is involved in a case like this.

Taking to her X (formerly called Twitter) account, in Telugu, Rachita wrote, "Darshan sir who introduced me to the cinema industry, is like a guru to me (mentor). It is hard to believe that someone who guided me is involved in such a case. I believe that the police will bring out the truth. I hope my media friends will be transparent and work impartially in reporting this case."

She also expressed her condolences to the family of Renuka Swamy and wished his soul to rest in peace.

What is Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda’s case?

Recently, actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged partner Pavithra Gowda were arrested in connection with a murder. As per reports, 33-year-old Renuka Swamy, a pharmacist from Chitradurga, had made derogatory comments against Gowda, which did not sit well with her.

This inspired her to seek revenge on him along with Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa who allegedly instigated the murder. , As per reports, the latter, using his henchmen, got hold of the victim and murdered him inside his garage with multiple weapons. Later, the victim’s body was disposed of in a storm drainage.

While the murder case is being investigated, both the actors are under police custody. A report in India Today suggests that 3 people have already confessed to the crime and have said they killed Renuka allegedly on the instructions of Darshan.

