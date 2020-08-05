Rachita Ram to star in the official Kannada remake of Nayanthara starrer Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila

Rachita Ram will be playing Nayanthara's role from Kolamavu Kokila and has teamed up with filmmaker Mayuraa Raghavendra of Kannad Gothilla fame.

Kollywood actress Nayanthara is known for playing strong roles in women-centric films. Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila starring Nayanthara managed to won hearts of the audience and become a commercial success. The film released in 2018 and it also features Yogi Babu in an important role. Now according to latest reports, Nayanthara starrer Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila is being remade in Kannada. Yes, actress Rachita Ram will be playing Nayanthara's role from the original and has teamed up with filmmaker Mayuraa Raghavendra of Kannad Gothilla fame. The two have joined hands for this Kannada remake and an official announcement will be made soon.

Mayuraa Raghavendra speaking to Cinema Express revealed, "The talks are just in the initial stages. We are in discussions with Lyca for the remake rights, and it is just a matter of closing the deal. We want everything to get confirmed before making an official announcement, and that's when we will reveal the producers, cast and crew." The makers are yet to lock the project and Mayur is making it sure to keep to give the script a regional touch. This will mark his second directorial after Kannad Gothilla.

Meanwhile, Rachita is in Hyderabad to complete the shooting of her upcoming Kannada and Telugu bilingual with Kalyaan Dhev.

Also Read: Rachita Ram's latest selfie with actor Dhanveer Gowda sparks rumours about their wedding

Rachita Ram will be seen next in her upcoming Telugu debut, Super Machi. She has more a couple of films including Lilly, April, Daali, and a yet-to-be-titled film to be directed by Ravindranath.

Credits :Cinema Express

Share your comment ×