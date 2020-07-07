Rachita Ram's latest selfie with actor Dhanveer Gowda sparks rumours about their wedding

Rachita, who was earlier linked with Nikhil Kumaraswamy, is in the news yet again over her rumoured relationship. Speculations are doing rounds that Rachita Ram will be tying the knot with Dhanveer Gowda.

Kannada actress Rachita Ram recently hit the headlines over her latest selfie with actor Dhanveer Gowda. Rachita, who was earlier linked with Nikhil Kumaraswamy, is in the news yet again over her rumoured relationship. Speculations are doing rounds that Rachita Ram will be tying the knot with Dhanveer Gowda. The speculations about their wedding started doing rounds after a selfie of them went viral on social media. However, there is no clarity if it is an old or a new picture of them together. One can see, Dhanveer Gowda clicking the selfie while Rachita is all smiles.

Earlier, commenting about their marriage, the Kannada actress had said, "I'm ready for both love marriage and arranged marriage. We belong to Gowda caste so I would like to marry a Gowda boy." Well, now only time will tell if Rachita has actually found the love of her life. Dhanveer Gowda made his big-screen debut in 2019 with film 'Bazaar'. The Kannada movie feature Sadhu Kokila, Sharath Lohitashwa and Aruna Balaraj in the supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Rachita Ram will be seen next in her upcoming Telugu debut, Super Machi. The family entertainer is directed by Puli Vasu and bankrolled by Rizwan Entertainments. Rachita will be sharing the screenspace with Kalyan Dev in the film. The makers of the film have resumed the shoot amid lockdown and are taking all the required precautions. She will later start shooting for her Kannada film, April.

