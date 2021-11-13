Rachita Ram's recent statement about 'first night' rages controversy; Faces wrath from Kannada Kranthi Dal

Rachita Ram recent statement during the press conference while promoting her Kannada film Love You Rachchu didn't go quite well as she is facing wrath from Kannada Kranthi Dal. A journalist asked Rachita a question regarding the bold scenes in the movie and her views on doing such scenes.

Replying to the journalist's question, Rachita Ram said, "There are so many people here who are married. I do not have any intention to embarrass anyone. Generally, I am asking you guys to tell me what people do after marriage? What do they do?"

As the journalist was about to give back she answered her own rhetorical questions with: "They will romance, right? That's what is being shown in the film."

Well, these comments went the wrong way to Kannada Kranthi Dal as the president Tejasvi Nagalingaswamy slammed her for such statements and also requested the film chamber to put a ban on her. He added that the organization will take matters to court and not allow the release of ‘Love You Rachchu’ anywhere in the state.

Speaking to Orrisa Post, Tejasvi said, "All veteran and leading actresses have never stated such things in public. Rachita Ram is new to the industry and is not well-versed in the history of Sandalwood. She spoke very indecently and damaged the reputation of the industry.”

Directed by Shankar Raj, Love You Rachchu also stars Krishna Ajai Rao.