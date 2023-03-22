Radha Nair shares thoughts on the struggle to wear a bikini for the Kamal Haasan-starrer Tik Tik Tik

Radha Nair is a popular actress who dominated the South Film Industry in the 80s. In her heyday, the actress established herself as a superstar and proved her acting mettle with one hit after another. The actress-turned-politician was seen with some of the top actors in the industry, including Kamal Haasan, Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Venkatesh, Prabhu, Vijayakanth, Karthik, and Sathyaraj. The actress is highly active on social media and recently shared a throwback picture to share with fans her favorite memory from the film Tik Tik Tik.

Radha Nair's throwback picture

Taking to her social media account, the actress reflected on how sporting a bikini on screen was not so easy for actresses. Sharing a still from the movie, she wrote, “This is one of my favourite memory from the days of shoot for movie tik tik tik. Back then it might have looked part of job but now if I look back I admire the struggle and strength we have put in to look so, and special admiration goes to Madhavi who has that effortless look on her face along with right posture. Hatsoff to her to be able to work on attitude along with her body. Some memories if remembered now has many unspoken thoughts which I am sharing here today. And Iam glad we were in right hands then for these beautiful outfits on us by our designer Vani Ganapathy. #memories #heroinelife #favourite #radhanair” The actress can be seen posing with her co-actors Madhavi and Swapna, while Kamal Haasan is sitting in the front.

Take a look at Radha Nair’s post here:

Reacting to the photo, fans wrote, “Bold and beautiful. in that Golden era of cinema! Hats off to you all especially ulaganayagan! For that cool looks!!” Some fans also complimented the actress for delivering some good projects back then, and wrote, “You had done good work at that time, superb acting.”

About Tik Tik Tik

The 1981 movie, Tik Tik Tik was a crime thriller directed by Bharathiraja, starring Kamal Haasan, Madhavi, Swapna, and Radha. Later, the film was remade into Hindi and titled Karishmaa.

