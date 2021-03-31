Radha Ravi again makes a controversial remark and shames Nayanthara at an event; WATCH

In 2019 when Radha Ravi had commented on Nayanthara, the political party disowned and dismissed him temporarily.

Actor-politician Radha Ravi had made derogatory statements against Nayanthara in 2019 during a promotional event. The veteran actor stirred up a storm by passing misogynistic, scandalous remarks on Kollywood's Ladysuperstar. Well, he has done it yet again in the most disgraceful way. Ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Radha Ravi attacked Udayanidhi Stalin, with whom he had worked while he was in the previous party. That's not all, he also said that he doesn't care if Nayanthara and Udhayanidhi are in a relationship. The speech and video of the same is going viral on social media and Nayanthara fans are calling it 'disgusting.

Back then when he had commented on Nayanthara, the political party disowned and dismissed him temporarily. However, he decided to leave the party and joined a new one. In order to attack the previous party he was working with, Radha Ravi in his recent speech questioned the party that who is Nayanthara for them that dismissed him. He further went on to link up Nayanthara and actor-politician Udhayanidhi.

Honestly I am sick and tired of this man and his abuse.

This man is openly abusive, a molester, a harasser!! Why would a party hire him as a star campaigner?

DMKs A Raja or Radha Ravi - they’re all the same kinda abusive men that we have voted for and made powerful. https://t.co/4qZ3s87bWD — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 31, 2021 Hmmm....

Where is Vishal, Nassar, Karti and Associates ? Radha Ravi's language is Bitter, it's BETTER you Guys give him again the TASTE of Film Industry Elections.... — Ronald Sebastian Sudarshan (@ronaldrajanna) March 31, 2021 @Udhaystalin should address this obscene comment by repeat offender Radharavi... https://t.co/GNko06eJP9 — Rathish M Saravanan (@dearrathish) March 31, 2021

In 2019 after the controversy, Nayanthara decided to release a statement and shut down Radha Ravi over his controversial comments on her. She said, "At the outset, I would like to remind Mr.Radha Ravi and the likes of misogynists like him that they were also given birth by a woman. By demeaning the status of women and passing sexist remarks, these retarded men get a feeling of machismo. I feel terribly sorry for the way they treat women in an opinionated way and my empathy remains with all the women who live in the families of these ’macho’ men. As an actor of considerable seniority and work experience, Mr.Radha Ravi should have led the younger generation by example, instead he has chosen to take up the role of a misogynist ‘role model’. These are troubled times for women, as women are establishing themselves predominantly in every field of public life and asserting their due place in this era of meritocracy. When actors like Mr.Radha Ravi fall out of business and become irrelevant, they tend to rely on cheap popularity tactics in order to grab some limelight."

"What remains ghastly shocking about his male chauvinistic speeches are that he never ceases to get applause and laughs from some members of the audience. As long as the audience encourage sexist remarks, speakers like Mr.Radha Ravi will continue to thrive on misogyny and cracking of denigrating jokes against women. I strongly urge well intentioned citizens and my beloved fans to deeply discourage the behaviour of the likes of Mr.Radha Ravi. Not withstanding the aforesaid advisory, through this statement I would like to strongly register my condemnation and protest against the derogatory speeches made by Mr.Radha Ravi against women and children in general and me in specific."

