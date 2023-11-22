Radha shares heartwarming note for her daughter Karthika Nair on her wedding day

The daughter of veteran actress Radha, Karthika Nair, recently exchanged vows with her fiancé, Rohit Menon, in a lavish wedding ceremony held on November 19th in Kerala. The couple's union was celebrated with a series of traditional pre-wedding festivities, including a vibrant haldi ceremony, an intricate mehendi ritual, Sangeet, and a grand reception.

Karthika looked stunning in a bright red saree, complemented by heavy gold jewelry. The actress opted for a bun hairstyle instead of a long veil and showcased a radiant makeup look. The Dhammu movie actress exudes elegance on her special day.

Adavi Donga actress took to Instagram to express her heartfelt joy for the newlyweds, sharing a heartwarming message and a collection of captivating photos from the wedding. "Now, you become partners for life, and I couldn't be happier for both of you. May your days be filled with love, laughter, and endless adventures. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, where love and understanding are your constant companions," she wrote.

Check out the wedding photos of Karthika Nair and Rohit Menon below

More about Karthika Nair and Rohit Menon's wedding

The wedding, which took place on November 19 at a luxurious resort in Kerala, was graced by the presence of notable figures from the Indian film industry, including megastar Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, Radhika Sarathkumar, and others.

Before the marriage took place there were several events took place which were shared by Yamudiki Mogudu actress who had shared glimpses of Karthika's engagement and mehendi ceremonies on her Instagram account. For her engagement, Josh, a movie actress opted for a stunning violet and gold lehenga paired with elaborate Indian jewelry, complementing her loose hair and minimal makeup look.

For the mehendi event, the Rangam actress exudes elegance in a mehendi green lehenga with a long jacket set, accessorized with a braided hairstyle, statement jewelry, and a natural makeup look. The video captured Radha and her friends enjoying and dancing to the joyous beats of the celebrations.

Check out the Engagement and Mehndi look of Karthika Nair below

Upcoming projects of Karthika Nair

Karthika Nair's last cinematic outing was in the 2021 drama film Backpackers, directed by Jayaraj. The film also featured Kalidas Jayaram, Renji Panicker, Sabitha Jayaraj, and others in pivotal roles. The narrative revolves around the love story between two cancer patients. Upon its direct-to-OTT release, the film received unfavorable reviews from both audiences and critics.

Next up for Karthika is the Tamil action film Vaa Deal, which stars Arun Vijay in the lead role. The film is directed by Rathina Siva, with Thaman S composing the music and Gopi Jagadesswaran handling the cinematography.

