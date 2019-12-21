Radhakrishnan Parthiban to join hands with Vadivelu?

Actor Radhakrishnan Parthiban took to Twitter and shared a picture, in which he can be seen sharing a light moment with Vadivelu.

It will only be fair to say that actor Radhakrishnan Parthinban and Vadivelu are the Laurel and Hardy of Kollywood. They have acted together in many movies and they have never failed to tickle the funny bones of audience whenever they are seen on screen. Their comedy combo has eventually become one of the most successful and most remembered even today. Some of their notable comedy tracks can be seen in movies – Vetri Kodi Kattu and Baradhi Kanamma. However, they were not seen sharing screen space after Kundakka Mandakka.

Buzz is that the duo might be joining hands again. Yesterday, Parthiban shared a photo himself along with Vadivelu and social media. It looks like they had a formal meeting and Parthiban captioned the photo “Today’s meeting might become tomorrow’s news”. The caption spills beans that they might be acting together again. It is to be noted that Vadivelu has been roped in for Kamal Hassan’s Thalaivan Irukkindran.

Parthiban, on the other hand, played the lead role in Ottha Seruppu Size 7, which was critically acclaimed. Directed by Parthiban himself, the film also had Deepa Venkat and Gayathri in lead roles. Meanwhile, Parthiban was in the headlines recently after he opted out of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The film, based on the Tamil novel of the same name, has an ensemble of star cast including , Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Jyothika, Trisha, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aishwarya Lakshmi among the others.

