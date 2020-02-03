Radhakrishnan Parthiban to make Hollywood debut? Find out

Media reports suggest that actor Parthiban will be seen making his Hollywood debut soon.

While we all are celebrating actor/director Radhkrishnan Parthiban’s latest outing Otha Seruppu Size 7, it has now been learnt that the actor may soon make an entrance to Hollywood. According to Behindwoods, the actor issued a statement recently, stating that a Hollywood director called Parthiban and him asked to the director in Los Angeles in March. However, he did not reveal the director’s name.

Meanwhile, we are waiting for Parthiban to announce about the Hindi remake of Otha Seruppu Size 7. Media reports suggest that Nawazuddin Siddiqui might be presence in the Hindi remake of the film. Few reports claim that Parthiban is waiting for Nawazuddin Siddiqui to watch the film and give an answer. Apparently, they had approached first, but the actor was busy with other commitments.

Parthiban and Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a formal meeting the day before and it seems Nawazuddin has agreed to watch the movie before making a call. Apparently, most of his friends and associates have watched the movie. After a Hindi producer approached Parthiban, they decided to ask Nawazuddin as he is one of the most expressive actors, and his performances are well known. On the other hand, Parthiban’s next venture will be Iravin Nizhal, which occupied the headlines recently. The actor will be making the whole film in one single shot.

