Radhakrishnan Parthiban meets Tamil Nadu Health Minister; Gives him can of hand sanitizer instead of bouquet

Actor director Radhakrishnan Parthiban took to his Twitter space and shared a photo of his meeting with Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar.

It is well known that Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar has been working round the clock to contain the ongoing crisis of COVID-19. In order to appreciate his efforts and hard work, Tamil actor and critically acclaimed director Radhakrishnan Parthiban met with the minister and thanked him, by presenting him a can of hand sanitizer. Sharing the photo of the meeting, Parthiban wrote on Twitter that he has presented the sanitizer can to a person whose heart is like fresh flowers.

In Tamil Nadu so far, 1 person has lost his life to COVID 19 and more than 20 people are tested positive. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advisory to implement a nationwide lockdown, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Health Minister Vijayabaskar have been making statements about the ongoing crisis, advising people to follow the protocols and stay indoors to keep the virus from spreading further. Several celebrities have donated huge sums of amounts to the PM relief fund for the ongoing situation.

சுகாதாரத் துறை அமைச்சர் மாண்புமிகு டாக்டர் விஜய பாஸ்கர் அவர்களை கடமையை செவ்வனே செய்வதற்காக பாராட்டி உற்சாகப்படுத்தும் நோக்கில் சந்தித்தேன்.பொக்கே கொடுப்பதற்கு பதிலாக sanitizer 5 litre cane ஒன்றில் “மலர் கொத்தாய் மனமே திகழ்கையில், நல்வாழ்வைக் காக்கும் மாண்புமிகுக் கரங்களுக்கு” pic.twitter.com/mtp2x3GLTD — Radhakrishnan Parthiban (@rparthiepan) March 25, 2020

On the work front, Parthiban was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Otha Seruppu Size 7, in which he featured as the lead star. The film had the presence of only one actor and talks are on about the Bollywood remake of Otha Seruppu Size 7. Parthiban and Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a formal meeting regarding the same. Parthiban recently announced that his next venture would be a film, which will have only one lengthy sh without any cuts.

