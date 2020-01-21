Radhakrishnan Parthiban OPENS up about sequel for Aayirathil Oruvan

Actor Parthiban took to his YouTube channel and stated that he felt bad for letting go off the offer to act in Ponniyin Selvan.

Actor, director Parthiban Radhakrishan, who was last seen in Otha Seruppu Size 7, opened up in his YouTube channel, that he has always been thinking about the sequel of the critically acclaimed film Aayirathil Oruvan, in which he played the role of a Chola king. He stated that the movie’s sequel is not in any one’s hands, as even the director Selva Raghavan needs to find a producer who would do the film.

He also stated that he felt bad to opt out of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. When director Mani Ratnam approached Parthiban for the magnum opus, Parthiban could not go on board as he has other commitments. He stated that it would not affect the relationship he has with the director.

Meanwhile, Parthiban had recently announced on his Twitter page that he had met actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the Hindi remake of Otha Seruppu Size 7. He posted a photo with the actor and stated that he would announce more details soon. Apparently, they had approached first, but the actor was busy with other commitments. Parthiban and Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a formal meeting earlier and it seems Nawazuddin has agreed to watch the movie before making a call. Apparently, most of his friends and associates have watched the movie. After a Hindi producer approached Parthiban, they decided to ask Nawazuddin as he is one of the most expressive actors, and his performances are well known.

