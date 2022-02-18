Radhakrishnan Parthiban's Oththa Seruppu Size 7 becomes the 1st Tamil movie to achieve THIS feat in Indonesia

Writer, actor and director Radhakrishnan Parthiban's critically-acclaimed Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7, which received prestigious national award, is all set to be remade in Bahasa Indonesia language. It also becomes the first-ever Tamil film to be remade in Bahasa Indonesia.

Oththa Seruppu premiered at the Singapore South Asian Film Festival on 30 August 2019. The film was released worldwide on 20 September 2019. The film opened to high critical acclaim.

R. Parthiban is the sole person who has run the film, from acting, directing, writing, and producing. The film went on to enter the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for having a single person handling the entire film. Reportedly, Oththa Seruppu Size 7 became the thirteenth film in the world with a solo act and also the second South Indian film to feature a single actor after the Malayalam film The Guard.

Oththa Seruppu Size 7 is being remade in Hindi with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role and directed by Parthiban.

Oththa Seruppu Size 7 tells a story of an emotionally unstable murder suspect, which is questioned by a few police officers. The background score is composed by C. Sathya. The film features only one song, titled "Kulirudha Pulla" which is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and released on 19 May 2019. The song has lyrics written by Vivek, and it was sung by Sid Sriram, Sangeetha Karuppiah and R. Parthiepan.

Also Read: 'Ajith is a fantastic actor, professional and dedicated': Boney Kapoor on Valimai, AK 61 and more