Radhe Shyam, Adipurush to Salaar: Prabhas' upcoming big releases in 2021 and 2022

Prabhas has signed a lot of projects amidst pandemic and is occupied for the next two to three years.

As we all know Bahubali fame Prabhas is one of the most sought after and highest-paid actor in the Tollywood and Hindi cinema as well. The superstar is not only popular in India but across the world. The Pan-India star has set huge expectations among the moviegoers with his every film. Now, fans are eagerly looking forward to his next Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. While the movie is set to release in 2021, Prabhas has signed a lot of projects amidst pandemic and is occupied for the next two to three years. Yes, not one or two but he has four big-budget films in the coming years. Take a look below!

1. Radhe Shyam: Radhe Shyam starring Baahubali actor Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead role is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is expected to hit the screens in early 2021. The film features Sachin Khedakar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The music will be composed by Justin Prabhakaran.

2. Adipurush: Prabhas' film with director Om Raut will be one of the biggest Indian films ever made, introducing never seen before filmmaking techniques with the mythological saga. Prabhas and to play the main protagonist and the antagonist. However, the makers are yet to lock female lead for the film. Adipurush is expected to hit the screens in 2022.

3. Prabhas 21: Prabhas has teamed up with noted filmmaker Nag Ashwin for their upcoming film tentatively titled, Prabhas 21. Backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, the much-talked-about project will see and Amitabh Bachchan alongside Prabhas in the lead roles. The untitled project will go on floors next year and will be released in multiple languages in 2022.

4. Salaar: For another big upcoming project, Prabhas has teamed up with KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel. Titled Salaar, the first look of the film was released today and it has taken social media by storm. Sharing about it on Instagram, Prabhas wrote, "Today I take a leap into the world of #SALAAR..Shoot commences from Jan 2021." The upcoming Pan-Indian project will be backed by Hombale films.

