Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar: Which magnum opus of Prabhas are you looking forward to? VOTE NOW

A couple of days back, fans of Prabhas went gaga over a huge announcement. The makers of India’s one of the biggest magnum opuses KGF franchise took to their social media and stated that their next production venture will be with Prashanth Neel, and it will have Prabhas as the lead actor. Titled Salaar, the makers also revealed Prabhas’ first look poster for the film. With this, Prabhas currently has three big ticket films in his kitty.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is a mythological drama, which will reportedly have Prabhas playing the role of lord Ram. While reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the role of goddess Sitha. Some reports suggest that the film will have in a key role. There are also speculations that the film will have Kiara Advani in a key role. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and in crucial roles.

On the other hand, he also has a period drama Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde. The romantic drama film which boasts a stellar cast, is set in 1970s Europe. Radheshyam is directed by Jil fame Radhe Krishna Kumar. The film features Sachin Khedakar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The music will be composed by Justin Prabhakaran. The film crew recently wrapped their shoot in Italy. The film will be simultaneously released in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

