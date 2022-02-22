Radhe Shyam: Amitabh Bachchan joins Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer; DETAILS INSIDE

Radhe Shyam headlined by Prabhas is one of the much-awaited Pan-India films of 2022. Also starring Pooja Hegde, the film is getting bigger and bigger with every passing day. After the overwhelming response on the posters, teasers and songs, the latest development is cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan has joined the team as a narrator for Radhe Shyam.

Yes, you read that right! Thanking Big B, the makers tweeted, "Thank you Shahenshah @SrBachchan for the voiceover of #RadheShyam." Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970's. The film has been extensively shot in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad.

Check out latest post by the makers of Radhe Shyam as they announce Amitabh Bachchan as the narrator.

Talking about this development, director Radha Krishna Kumar says, “The film is set in the 1970’s and is mounted on a massive scale, we needed a voice that can command the nation and who better than Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, a voice that everyone recognizes, respects and more importantly loved. We are so happy to have him as Radhe Shyam’s narrator .”

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Radhe Shyam along with UV Creations production. The film is edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and is set to release on 11th March, 2022.

