Radhe Shyam: Amitabh Bachchan narrates magical love story as Prabhas shares glimpses of Ishq Mein Hoon song

A new love filled song titled Ishq Mein Hoon from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starter Radhe Shyam will be out tomorrow in Hindi. The actor shared the teaser video on his Instagram handle and it looks like a perfect romantic song. Prabhas and Pooja can be seen twinning in white and looking stunning. The video is extra special as Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan can be heard narrating the magical tale based on the war between destiny and love.

Sung by Manan Bhardwaj and Harjot Kaur, music is by Manan Bhardwaj and lyrics are written by Kumaar. The song gives ball dance vibes and fans can't wait to watch the full song.

Check out the song teaser here:

The other songs from Radhe Shyam, Aashiqui Aa Gayi, Soch Liya, and Udd Jaa Parindey have made quite an impression on music lovers. Recently the trailer launch took place in Mumbai and it was an extravagant event. The film will hit the big screens on March 11.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and features Prabhas in the role of palmist, who can tell a person’s life story from birth till death. Pooja Hegde will be seen as Prerana, the love interest of Prabhas. Apart from the leads, the film also stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, and Priyadarshi in pivotal roles. The highly anticipated project has been produced by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies, and T-Series.

Also Read: Radhe Shyam promotions: Prabhas graces the event in a casual black look with a pop of red