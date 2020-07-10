Radhe Shyam: Anushka Shetty REACTS to Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic first look and shares her excitement

Pooja and Prabhas' sizzling chemistry has caught everyone's attention and fans can't keep calm to know what's next in stores. Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty has also shared Radhe Shyam's first look on her social media account.

It is a double celebration for Prabhas and his fans as Baahubali completes 5 years of its release today, and also, the Darling star has finally unveiled the first look of his next. After sharing a nostalgic post for the magnum opus, Prabhas treated his fans with the title poster of his 20th film, Radhe Shyam. Well, Pooja and Prabhas' sizzling chemistry has caught everyone's attention and fans can't keep calm to know what's next in stores. Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty has also shared Radhe Shyam's first look on her social media account.

Sharing the first look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer, Anushka Shetty wrote, "And here it is wishing UV VAmsi , Pramod....PRabhas , Pooja ,director radha krishna and the entire cast and crew all the very very best ‘ #RadheShyam ‘ looking forward." Anushka is super excited and is looking forward to this upcoming love saga. For the first time, Anushka during an interview earlier this year had spoken her heart out about her friendship with Prabhas and clearly, they share a special friendship.

She had said, “I have known Prabhas for over 15 years now and he is one of my 3 AM friends. We are usually linked up because both of us are not married and make an amazing on-screen pair."

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

