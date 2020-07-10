Radhe Shyam: Assam Police adds face mask to poster of Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film; Advocates social distancing

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is produced by UV Creations and it will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.

The romantic first look poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film Radhe Shyam was released by the makers today. The poster shoes the duo head over heels in love with each other. Now that the poster has taken over the internet, the Assam Police have shared an edited version of the poster on their Twitter space. Adding a mask to both Prabhas and Pooja, they, “Radhe of 2020”.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Pooja Hegde will be seen playing the female lead in this film. The poster was revealed by Prabhas as he shared it on his Instagram space. He wrote, "This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it. #Prabhas20FirstLook #RadheShyam (sic)." Touted to be a period romantic drama, while Prabhas will be seen as a fortune teller, Pooja Hegde will be seen as a princess. Just when the lockdown was imposed, the cast and crew wrapped up the film’s schedule in Georgia and returned to India.

Check out the Tweet here:

Now, the filming process has been brought to a halt owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Produced by UV Creations on a mammoth budget, the film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Reportedly, the film will hit the screens in 2021. It is expected that the makers will resume the shooting as soon as the pandemic situation is contained.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×