Radhe Shyam: Director Radha Krishna Kumar REVEALS interesting details about Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer

Amid the rumours that makers of Radhe Shyam are set to release the first teaser on Prabhas' 41st birthday, director Radha Krishna Kumar has revealed some interesting details on Twitter.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the much-anticipated films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the first look featuring the lead actors had taken social media by storm. The makers of the film have already shot the major parts of the film in Europe and are set to resume the new schedule amid COVID-19s scare. Meanwhile, amid the rumours that makers of Radhe Shyam are set to release the first teaser on Prabhas' 41st birthday, director Kumar has revealed some interesting details on Twitter.

He revealed that Pooja Hegde was always the first choice for the film and also requested everyone to be patient about the film's teaser. He tweeted, "1. Yes it’s my dream to direct our Darling, it’s an absolute pleasure working with him on set. 2. We will definitely see u guys in theatres next year. 3. Darlings looks will be the biggest asset of RadheShyam."

In his second tweet, Radha Krishna Kumar continued, "4. Yes Pooja hedge was the first choice for RadheShyam. 5. Motion posters, teasers, trailers anni vasthaayi!! Pls be patient, let us surprise u at the right time."

After wrapping up Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will kickstart shooting his next project with . To be directed by Nag Ashwin, the shooting of the film is likely to begin in January 2021.

Prabhas also has Adipurush with director Om Raut and is slated to release in 2022. The film also stars .

