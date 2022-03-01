Radhe Shyam director REVEALS Prabhas' reaction after listening to film’s narration

It is no doubt that Radhe Shyam is one of the most-talked-about movies in Tollywood currently. The movie stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The first trailer of the sci-fiction was lauded by the fans as it took them on a miraculous journey filled with love. The chemistry of the leads stole the show in the first glimpse from the film. The trailer hinted that ‘Radhe Shyam’ is going to be a unique love story with a gripping mystery. And the makers on February 28, announced that the second trailer of Radhe Shyam will release on March 02.

Recently in an interview with The Indian Express, the director of the film Radha Krishna Kumar revealed actor Prabhas’ reaction after he heard the narration of Radhe Shyam for the first time. He said, “He was very excited about the story and worked the same enthusiasm until the completion of the project. First, I planned the story with a hill station backdrop in India. But upon the suggestion of Prabhas, we set it against the backdrop of vintage Europe.”

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, the film reaches the theatres on 11 March. The movie has been simultaneously shot in both Telugu and Hindi. The movie marks the first collaboration between Radha Krishna Kumar and Prabhas.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas has Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar’ along with Shruti Haasan in the pipeline. The movie is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Shot in both Kannada and Telugu, the project will be out in theatres by 14 April. Meanwhile, Prabhas will also star in ‘Project K’ alongside Deepika Padukone.

