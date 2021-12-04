Radhe Shyam: Director shares why he chose Pooja Hegde, says words aren't enough to describe Prabhas

The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated pan-Indian films. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is touted to be a super romantic drama and Prabhas would be seen in a mellow role which is quite the change from his explosive performances from the Baahubali series and Saaho.

Director Radha Krishna was interested with fans on Twitter and shared some interesting details about the film and lead actors. The director said that he was always had only Pooja Hegde in mind and no other actress for the role of Prerna. Replying to a fan about Pooja Hegde, he said she was my first choice and you guys will know why when you watch the movie.

Another fan asked the director to say one word about Prabhas. He said one word can't define him and will never be enough.

He cannot be described in one word. — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) December 3, 2021

Radhe Shyam features Prabhas as Vikram Aditya and Pooja Hegde as Prerna. The film is jointly produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies. The big-budget romantic drama features an ensemble cast with the likes of Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in pivotal roles. Radhe Shyam is being made simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, while being dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam, will release on January 12, 2021.

