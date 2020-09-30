Radhe Shyam director states the lead actor Prabhas is committed to his role & his passion drives him

According to a news report by Republic TV, director Radha krishna Kumar states that the lead star of Radhe Shyam is driven by his passion for films.

As per a news report in Republic TV, director Radha krishna Kumar who is helming the upcoming film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas stated that the Baahubali actor is very committed to his job while filming the scenes. The ace director Radha krishna Kumar reportedly states that the lead star of Radhe Shyam is driven by his passion for films. The upcoming film with Prabhas in the lead will also feature the gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The latest news reports about the Prabhas starrer states that the cast and crew will reportedly head to Italy to shoot for the film's schedule.

The news reports further go on to add that the team will begin the shoot in the first week of October. The film's first look poster was unveiled some time back. The poster sees Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The fans and followers of the lead actor of Radhe Shyam are eagerly looking forward to watch this film on the big screen. The Baahubali actor Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts.

The fans and film audiences are now eagerly waiting to see the lead pair on the big screen. The fans and followers of the lead stars are looking forward to witnessing the pair's sizzling chemistry. The news reports about Radha krishna Kumar directorial also states the film will be releasing in 2021. The upcoming project is backed by UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies.

Credits :republic tv

