Radhe Shyam EXCLUSIVE: Makers to release the teaser on Prabhas' birthday; Details Inside

Prabhas' birthday is just around the corner, on October 23 and the celebration are going to be big and grand. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam teaser will release on October 23 at 11:16 AM. Along with that, the release date is also out. Radhe Shyam will release worldwide in theatres on January 14, 2022.

The makers took to social media and have released a new poster of Prabhas from Radhe Shyam. The actor can be seen covering his face with his hand as he lets the eyes do all the talking. With the teaser, the character of Prabhas as Vikram Aditya will be revealed. Well, the poster has left everyone wondering what the crux of the story is.

Who is Vikramaditya? Stay tuned to find out in the #RadheShyam teaser, out on 23rd October! Enjoy the teaser in English with subtitles in multiple languages! #GlobalPrabhasDay



Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/MJU1p8UBlW — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) October 20, 2021

Fans have been anticipating that makers of his upcoming films will release updates on the occasion of his birthday. And here with the announcement of Radhe Shyam, fans are thrilled and beyond excited.

Directed by Radhe Krishna Kumar and Pooja Hegde as the female lead, Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated pan Indian film from Tollywood. Radhe Shyam is a period love story set in 1970s Europe and features Prabhas as Vikram Aditya and Pooja Hegde as Prerna.

The film is jointly produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies. The big budget romantic drama features an ensemble cast with the likes of Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in pivotal roles.