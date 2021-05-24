Radhe Shyam: First 30 minutes of Prabhas & Pooja Hegde starrer is likely to keep you on the edge of your seat

This piece of news has taken social media by storm and Prabhas fans can't wait to know what's more in store for them. Well, the Baahubali actor is returning to the romantic genre after almost a decade with Radhe Shyam.

Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles is one of the much-anticipated Pan-India films. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the love saga is set in Europe of the 1970s. Right from the first romantic look of Prabhas to the film's teaser, Radhe Shyam has set high curiosity among the moviegoers. Now according to the latest buzz, the first 30 minutes of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer will leave you amazed. Reportedly, the first few minutes of the film have been shot in a massive ship set and it is said to be the major highlight.

The entire episode featuring the lead actors has apparently come out well in as grand and as emotional way possible. This piece of news has taken social media by storm and Prabhas fans can't wait to know what's more in store for them. Well, the Baahubali actor is returning to the romantic genre after almost a decade. His fans and audience can't wait to see the Darling star back in the lover boy avatar. Radhe Shyam has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Justin Prabhakaran is composing the songs in the Telugu version (in addition to Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions).

Cult classic loading....... pic.twitter.com/tsk1aq1QF9 — Prabhas Era (@Dhfp_forever) May 23, 2021

#RadheShyam Album: 4 Songs for South are already composed & Picturized. Two of them sung by Sid Sriram & kulkarni are Out of the World. Other 2 also Perfect fit to movie, all in all, Chartbuster Album awaiting us. A 5th song might be there.#Prabhas pic.twitter.com/CLO3BibZEU — Freaking REBELS (@FreakingRebels) May 24, 2021 Besides Radhe Shyam which is scheduled to release on July 30, Prabhas has 4 Pan-India projects in the kitty. He will be seen sharing the screen space with and Amitabh Bachchan in an untitled movie, Salaar by director Prashanth Neel and Adipurush by Om Raut — all of them being Pan-India movies.

