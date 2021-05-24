  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Radhe Shyam: First 30 minutes of Prabhas & Pooja Hegde starrer is likely to keep you on the edge of your seat

This piece of news has taken social media by storm and Prabhas fans can't wait to know what's more in store for them. Well, the Baahubali actor is returning to the romantic genre after almost a decade with Radhe Shyam.
3447 reads Mumbai
Radhe Shyam update Radhe Shyam: First 30 minutes of Prabhas & Pooja Hegde starrer is likely to keep you on the edge of your seat
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles is one of the much-anticipated Pan-India films. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the love saga is set in Europe of the 1970s. Right from the first romantic look of Prabhas to the film's teaser, Radhe Shyam has set high curiosity among the moviegoers. Now according to the latest buzz, the first 30 minutes of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer will leave you amazed. Reportedly, the first few minutes of the film have been shot in a massive ship set and it is said to be the major highlight. 

The entire episode featuring the lead actors has apparently come out well in as grand and as emotional way possible. This piece of news has taken social media by storm and Prabhas fans can't wait to know what's more in store for them. Well, the Baahubali actor is returning to the romantic genre after almost a decade. His fans and audience can't wait to see the Darling star back in the lover boy avatar. Radhe Shyam has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.  Justin Prabhakaran is composing the songs in the Telugu version (in addition to Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions).

Besides Radhe Shyam which is scheduled to release on July 30, Prabhas has 4 Pan-India projects in the kitty. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in an untitled movie, Salaar by director Prashanth Neel and Adipurush by Om Raut — all of them being Pan-India movies. 

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni REVEALS she would like to romance Ranbir Kapoor onscreen in a Bollywood film

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde shares new posters of Prabhas co starrer as she wishes everyone on Maha Shivratri
Prabhas & Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam: Railway station set in the first glimpse costs THIS whopping amount?
Prabhas dons exquisite outfits worth Rs 6 crore in Pooja Hegde co starrer Radhe Shyam
Radhe Shyam Teaser: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's love saga to release on July 30
Love is in the air for Prabhas and this latest photo is a proof
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam: Three composers come on board to direct music for the period drama