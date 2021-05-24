Radhe Shyam: First 30 minutes of Prabhas & Pooja Hegde starrer is likely to keep you on the edge of your seat
Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles is one of the much-anticipated Pan-India films. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the love saga is set in Europe of the 1970s. Right from the first romantic look of Prabhas to the film's teaser, Radhe Shyam has set high curiosity among the moviegoers. Now according to the latest buzz, the first 30 minutes of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer will leave you amazed. Reportedly, the first few minutes of the film have been shot in a massive ship set and it is said to be the major highlight.
Besides Radhe Shyam which is scheduled to release on July 30, Prabhas has 4 Pan-India projects in the kitty. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in an untitled movie, Salaar by director Prashanth Neel and Adipurush by Om Raut — all of them being Pan-India movies.
