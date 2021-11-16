Radhe Shyam: First single ‘Ee Raathale’ from Prabhas & Pooja Hegde starrer is a swan song of romance; VIDEO

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde led ‘Radhe Shyam’ is one of the most anticipated films currently awaiting release in Indian cinema. Prabhas has amassed a fan following after the Baahubali franchise and is currently shouldering several mega budgeted ventures including Adipurush and Salaar amongst others. Fans of Prabhas and Pooja have shown tremendous excitement about Radhe Shyam on social media. UV Creations, makers of the mega budgeted venture revealed the first single from the film composed by Justin Prabhakaran titled ‘Ee Raathale’ in Telugu. The wonderful single is a swan song of romance for the massive audience base.

While Justin Prabhakaran has composed music for all South Indian languages for Radhe Shyam, Mithoon, and Manan Bhardwaj will be providing music for the Hindi version of the film. Radhe Shyam is made simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi while being dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. The big-budget romantic drama features an ensemble cast with the likes of Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathyan in pivotal roles. Prabhas has some of the most ardent fans as a superstar and recently one of his fans wrote a suicide note blaming the producers for not giving a Radhe Shya update to the audience.

The film is set to release on January 14, 2022, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead role. The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and has been shot extensively in Italy, Georgia, and Hyderabad. Radhe Shyam is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.

