Radhe Shyam Glimpse Video: Prabhas & Pooja Hegde will take you into the world of romance on V-Day

The makers of the film Radhe Shyam released a glimpse from the film today to celebrate Valentine’s day. The glimpse shows the romantic world of Vikramaditya and Prerana.

Radhe Shyam is a period romantic drama written and directed by Radha Krishna. The film stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The lead actors played the roles of Vikramaditya and Prerana respectively.