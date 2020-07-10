Radhe Shyam: Here's everything you should know about Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. However, Prabhas' Kannada fans are super disappointed for not releasing this film in that one language.

Social media is buzzing about Baahubali star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film titled, Radhe Shyam. Finally, after a long wait, the makers revealed the first look and title poster of the film that has taken the Internet by storm. The poster sees Prabhas and Pooja in a romantic pose and their sizzling chemistry has only set high curiosity among the moviegoers to know what's in stores next. Netizens are literally going crazy about it and are making sure to make it a top tend throughout the day. Sharing the title poster on Instagram, Prabhas wrote, ‘This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it’.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. However, Prabhas' Kannada fans are super disappointed for not releasing this film in that one language. One of the fans tweeted, "@director_radhaa sir, pls Consider this Every One in Social Media Asking Why The Team Is Not Willing to Release The #RadheShyam Film In #KANNADA Language."

@director_radhaa sir, pls Consider this Every One in Social Media Asking Why The Team Is Not Willing to Release The #RadheShyam Film In #KANNADA Language. #Prabhas. pic.twitter.com/VHgnrGwMAp — (@Nanilistens) July 10, 2020

Radhe Shyam will see Prabhas in never seen before avatar as a fortune teller and the film is expected to have a larger-than-life experience and spectacle visuals. Reportedly, Pooja will be seen as a princess on Radhe Shyam.

It is a period love story that is set in the 1970s backdrop of Europe. However, there is no official word regarding it yet. The makers of the film have wrapped up a major part of the film's shoot in Europe. Due to lockdown, the team is creating a set up in Hyderabad and are looking forward to completing the shoot in India.

The film also stars Priyadarshi and Bollywood actress Bhagyashree in important roles. Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa is at his brilliant job while producers Vikram Reddy, Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati coming together for this big-budget film.

Manoj Paramahamsa took to Twitter and shared about the hard work went behind the film. He tweeted, "2.5 yrs of hard work ,dreams and patience ! This is very special film for everyone , never been told story ...need more support from the universe to run the show ...thanking the entire team and darling Prabhas sir to making me part of this universal love and celebration of life."

2.5 yrs of hard work ,dreams and patience ! This is very special film for everyone , never been told story ...need more support from the universe to run the show ...thanking the entire team and darling Prabhas sir

to making me part of this universal love and celebration of life pic.twitter.com/NilHxftOaS — manoj paramahamsa (@manojdft) July 10, 2020

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×