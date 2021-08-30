Radhe Shyam Janmashtami Special: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde look magical in the new poster

The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam have surprised the audience yet again by sharing a new poster on Janmashtami 2021. To celebrate the occasion, Prabhas has shared a new poster also featuring Pooja Hegde and it is nothing short of spectacular.

Prabhas is looking dapper in a tuxedo and Pooja Hegde is seen sporting a breathtaking ball gown. The poster looks straight out of a fairytale and it gives fans a glimpse of everything that's in store for them. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multi-lingual love story will release in theatres nationwide on Makar Sankranti 2022.

Set in Europe in the 1970s, this Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer has been extensively shot in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad. Prabhas and Pooja will be seen in never before avatar in Radhe Shyam.

Sharing the magical poster on Instagram, Prabhas captioned it, "Celebrate Janmashtami with this gorgeous poster brought to you by yours truly, #RadheShyam."

Check out the poster below:

"We have worked very hard and left no stone unturned in ensuring that we bring audiences a theatrical experience they won't forget. Radhe Shyam comes to theatres on 14th January 2022 and we are so excited to present the poster of the film on a special day like Janamashtami," says director Radha Krishna Kumar.

Radhe Shyam's music is scored by Justin Prabhakaran with cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is being produced by UV Creations and T-Series.

