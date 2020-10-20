Radhe Shyam: Justin Prabhakaran to compose music for Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer

While the team is shooting in Italy, according to latest reports, Justin Prabhakaran has been roped in to compose music for Prabhas' Radhe Shyam.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. The sizzling first look of the lead actors has already set high expectations and fans can't keep calm to know what's next in stores for them. While the team is shooting in Italy, according to latest reports, Justin Prabhakaran has been roped in to compose music for Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam. This is said to be his first biggest project ever. Justin made his debut as a film composer in the 2014 Tamil film Pannaiyarum Padminiyum.

Meanwhile, Prabhas along with the entire team recently resumed the shooting of their upcoming film in Italy. On Pooja Hegde's birthday, Radhe Shyam makers also revealed the first look of the actress in which she is seen staring at Prabhas while on a train. As Prerana, she looked like a beautiful European girl. Also, Prabhas' fans have geared up to celebrate his birthday on October 23. The Baahubali actor's fans have also shared a common DP to mark the occasion.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the Pan-India film is said to be a love saga and will release in various languages in 2021. Pooja and Prabhas are sharing the screenspace for the first time. Their sizzling chemistry in the first look of the film has already piqued audiences' interest.

