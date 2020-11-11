Radhe Shyam: Makers to build sets of THIS whopping amount in Hyderabad for the upcoming Prabhas starrer?

As per news reports, makers of the upcoming Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam are planning to build sets worth Rs 30 crores to shoot some parts for the film's climax in Hyderabad.

There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that the makers of the upcoming Prabhas starrer are planning to build sets worth Rs 30 crores to shoot some parts from the film's climax. The news reports about the highly anticipated film Radhe Shyam state that the makers will be shooting some key portions of the climax in Hyderabad where sets are being built. The upcoming film will feature the Baahubali star Prabhas in the lead. The gorgeous diva Pooja Hegde will be essaying the female lead in the much awaited romance saga.

The upcoming film is helmed by ace director Radha Krishna Kumar. The first look poster of the romance drama was unveiled by the makers some time back. The news reports state that the cast and crew of Radhe Shyam wrapped up a crucial filming schedule in Italy some days back and returned to the country. The stunning actress Pooja Hegde shared breath-taking pictures from Italy while shooting for the much awaited Prabhas starrer. The makers recently unveiled the first look poster of Prabhas' character. The Saaho actor is essaying the character named Vikramaditya.

The first look poster of Pooja Hegde's character was unveiled on her birthday. The fans and followers of the Baahubali star are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. The first look poster of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial has been winning hearts of the fans and audience members.

Credits :TOI

