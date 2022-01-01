Radhe Shyam: Makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer clear the air about movie postponement

The much anticipated and awaited pan Indian film Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is scheduled to hit the theatres worldwide on January 14, 2022. As the movie promotions are yet to begin, there have been strong rumours about the film getting postponed due to the Omicron virus. However, it is not true as makers denied them strongly.

The makers of Radhe Shyam released a PR statement denying the rumours of the movie getting postponed. The big-budget film will release as announced on January 14, 2022, and there will be no change at all. The statements read, "There is no change in the release plans of Radhe Shyam. The Prabhas-starrer is gearing up to hit the screens on 14 January. Don't believe rumours."

Today, on the occasion of New Year, the makers released a brand new poster featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde looking like a dream couple. The romantic poster has set the internet on fire and fans are very much excited to witness the magic on the big screen next week. Prabhas is playing the role of Vikram Aditya, a palmist and Pooja as Prerna, his love interest.

