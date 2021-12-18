Radhe Shyam: Makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer make a mega announcement; Details Inside

Baahubaali star Prabhas’ latest venture, Radhe Shyam will have a very special trailer launch event. For the first time in the history of South Film Industry, trailer launch of a film will be performed by fans. The unprecedented announcement was made on Twitter by the makers. They tweeted as, "Witness the first-ever trailer launch event by the fans in Indian cinema. 23rd December, Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad". The news will definitely add to excitement of the fans who are waiting for Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer with bated breath.

The makers have released songs from the film including Jaa Parindey, Aashiqui Aa Gayi and they have got a tremendous response from fans. The film has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The project is set in 1970s Europe and also stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar and Priyadarshi as ancillary cast. The movie is said to be made on a whopping budget, filming for which took place in Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia.

Bankrolled by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies and T-Series, Radhe Shyam is slated for a Sankranthi release on 14 January 2022. Film's score has been done by Justin Prabhakaran with cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa. The movie has been shot in both Telugu and Hindi.

Prabhas will also star in Prashanth Neel’s next. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the project is titled Salaar. The film will see Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in crucial roles and will release on 14 April 2022.