Radhe Shyam: Makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer REVEAL a romantic first look poster

Produced by UV Creations on a mammoth budget, the film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

By now we all know that Prabhas has been shooting for his upcoming film with director Radha Krishna Kumar. Pooja Hegde will be seen playing the female lead in this film. On July 10, the makers officially revealed the title and the first-look poster of the film. Titled Radhe Shyam, the first-look poster shows a fairy-tale-like photo of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde engaging in a dance routine. The poster looks royal with Prabhas and Pooja dressed in a regal way.

Prabhas took to his Instagram space and shared the poster. He wrote, "This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it. #Prabhas20FirstLook #RadheShyam (sic)." Radhe Shyam is touted to be a period love story, which has its main story revolving in Europe. It is being reported that Prabhas will essay the role of a fortune teller and Pooja Hegde will be seen as a princess. The film has been creating buzz for about two years now. After the makers wrapped their schedule in Georgia, the filming process has been brought to a halt owing to the ongoing pandemic.

Check out Prabhas' post here:

Grapevine has that Prabhas has shed close to 10 kilos in order to achieve a thinner look for the film. Given that Prabhas’ previous movie Saaho received lukewarm response amid the huge hype, fans are desperately waiting to see the Baahubali actor on the big screens. Produced by UV Creations on a mammoth budget, the film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. It is believed that the film will hit the screens in 2021.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×