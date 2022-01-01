Radhe Shyam to Monster: Special New Year posters released of South movies

Marking the first day of 2022, several makers have decided to launch new posters for their ventures today. Firstly, new poster of Vijay’s much anticipated Beast is out. The poster has Vijay in an intense look. The poster was accompanied with the caption “Happy New Year Nanba From team #Beast.” Also starring Pooja Hegde, the action thriller is set to hit the silver screens by April 2022.

Mohanlal also shared a fun new poster of this upcoming film Monster. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Wishing all of you a great year ahead. Have a fantabulous 2022- Team Monster.” The poster shows Mohanlal dancing in an apron as turban-clad Lucky Singh. Helmed by filmmaker Vysakh, the film has been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor.

Check out the posters for Beast and Moster:

Meanwhile, makers of Pabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shayam have also released a new poster from the film. The poster features the two stars in a romantic embrace along with the caption “This New Year Witness the Biggest war between Love & Destiny Two heartsShip from #RadheShyam.” Helmed by director Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is set to release by 14 January 2022.

Also, the latest movie poster for Satyadev Kancharana starrer Godse has been released, featuring the star. They captioned it as, “Team #Godse wishes everyone a very happy new year with loads of happiness, health and prosperity.” The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi as the film’s female lead.

Check out the posters for Radhe Shyam and Godse below:

Posters for other movies were also released along with New Year wishes like Mohanlal shared a poster of his upcoming movie Alone. Also, Rana Daggubati wished everyone with a new poster of his latest venture Virata Parvam.