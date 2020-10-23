Radhe Shyam Motion Poster: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic moment and intense BGM is all things magical

Prabhas’ pairing with Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam looks absolutely amazing and everyone is eagerly looking forward to the film.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Pooja Hegde and Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the much-anticipated films. The makers of Radhe Shyam recently shared the first look of Prabhas as Vikramaditya and now on the occasion of his birthday, here comes another surprise for the fans. The makers have released motion poster and every bit of it is magical. From Prabhas and Pooja's magical chemistry to intense BGM and the animation, Radhe Shyam motion poster is worth the wait and hype. The romantic drama is grabbing all the attention for the right reasons and how!

The beautiful motion video starts off in the middle of a mystical looking forest with nothing but a single train track in the midst of it. Sharing the motion poster on Twitter, the production house tweeted, "Come, witness the magic as they redefine love & rewrite history with their eternal love story...wishing #Prabhas a Very Happy Birthday!." Pooja Hegde and Prabhas are sharing the screenspace for the first time in Radhe Shyam. Their intense chemistry in the first look had already grabbed everyone's attention. Now, it remains to see what's next in stores for us. Dear Comrade fame Justin Prabhakaran is on board to compose the music for film's Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions.

The upcoming film is presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and produced by UV Creations and T-Series jointly.

Check out Prabhas' #BeatsOfRadheShyam surprise below:

Radhe Shyam also features Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in important roles.

Meanwhile, birthday boy Prabhas has more two big projects in the kitty to look forward- Adipurush with Om Raut and an untitled Nag Ashwin directorial.

