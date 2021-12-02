Radhe Shyam Nagumomu Thaarale song: Prabhas & Pooja Hegde give retro vibes as they enjoy the ride of love

The much-awaited love anthem from Prabhas' pan Indian film Radhe Shyam is out in all South languages. Titled Nagumomu Thaarale in Telugu, the song follows the blooming romance between the couple as they enjoy the ride of love through picturesque nature on a motorbike. Composed by Justin Prabhakar, the romantic song is crooned by Sid Sriram.

Prabhas dialogue from the video "I’m not the type that dies for love, I just want to flirt.” has garnered crazy attention and fans' expectations have reached another level to witness the movie. However, the wait is long as Radhe Shyam is slated for January 14 release.

Kannada and Malayalam version titled NaguvanthaThaareye and MalaroduSaayame is sung by Sooraj Santhosh. The song also released in Hindi is titled Aashiqui Aa Gayi, sung by Arjit Singh.

Radhe Shyam is a period romantic drama written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas plays a palmist and Pooja Hegde will be seen as a nurse. With an ensemble cast of stars from across the nation, Radhe Shyam will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada along with Chinese and Japanese languages simultaneously.

Radhe Shyam is co-produced under the banners UV Creations, Gopikrishna Movies and T Series. The movie is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on the 14th of January 2022.