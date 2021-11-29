Radhe Shyam Naguvantha Thaarey song teaser: Prabhas & Pooja Hegde look lost in each other in the second single
The second single titled Naguvantha Thaareye in Telugu from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam is out. Today, the promo video of the song has been released in all South languages and it is all thing romantic. Radhe Shyam's new track full lyrical video will release on December 1. Along with the spectacular visuals, the vocals by Sid Sriram, tug at your heartstrings and well, leave you excited to see the full song.
The season of love arrives with this #LoveAnthem.— UV Creations (@UV_Creations) November 29, 2021
Gear up for love song of the year.#NagumomuThaarale: https://t.co/FgP3Xt6ogL #ThiraiyoaduThoorigai: https://t.co/xPLSzStE8I#NaguvanthaThaareye: https://t.co/WYj1Zgaxs8#MalaroduSaayame: https://t.co/BdB61sz6zv#RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/y1VffoA5di
