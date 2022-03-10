Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde attends promotions in breezy attire; Prabhas' grand cut-outs put up outside theatres

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are eagerly awaiting the release of their pan-India project Radhe Shyam on 11 March. Before the periodic drama hits the big screens, the Beast actress was seen heading out for film’s promotion in Mumbai. The star kept her look comfy and casual with a crop top and ripped jeans. She accessorised the look with stunning shades.

Also, big banners and hoardings of Prabhas have been placed in Hyderabad before the D-day. These larger-than-life cutouts and massive fan outturn at every event are enough proof that Radhe Shyam is all set to create new benchmarks of success.

Recently, Prabhas took to social media and thanked Amitabh Bachchan, Shivarajkumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and SS Rajamouli for lending their voice to the project.



This most recent venture has been backed by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, UV Creations production. According to the trailer, Radha Krishna Kumar’s directorial will have Prabhas as palmist Vikramaditya, while Pooja Hegde will be seen as his ladylove Prerana.

For the last couple of weeks, the promotions for Radhe Shyam are going on in full swing. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde were spotted at numerous promotional events lately. What's more, the makers have even given the fans an opportunity to create their own avatars of their beloved characters in the metaverse. This is the first time any film has adopted such a promotional strategy in the history of Indian cinema.

In the meantime, Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar and Priyadarshi are also playing ancillary parts in Radhe Shyam.

