Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde celebrates the wrapping up of Prabhas co starrer with a cake; See PHOTO

Pooja Hegde and Prabhas will be seen together for the first time in Radhe Shyam. It has been backed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Radhe Shyam is one of the most talked-about movies of the year for all the obvious reasons. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde including the rest of the cast has been shooting for the same for a long time. Its shooting schedule came to a halt earlier in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the makers decided to jump back in action as soon as everything came back to normal. Now, another good news is that the star cast has completed the shoot.

Yes, you heard it right. Pooja Hegde has announced the same in her latest Instagram post. The actress celebrates the wrap up of the film’s shoot by blowing candles and cutting a cake that can be seen in the picture. The South star looks remarkable in a white top with dramatic sleeves. Moreover, she adds a caption that reads, “Cake will always be the answer. The question is irrelevant.” As soon as she shared the post, fans thronged the comments section with their messages.

Check out the post below:

For the unversed, this is the first time that Pooja Hegde is collaborating with Prabhas for a movie. Radhe Shyam has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The romantic drama also features Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathyan in pivotal roles. The film has been shot in locations across India and Georgia. Meanwhile, Pooja’s first look from the same was unveiled last year on her birthday in October.

