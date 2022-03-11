Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde credits the crew for her incredible transformation into Prerana

One of the most talked-about projects in Tollywood right now, Radhe Shyam has finally been released in the theatres today. Fans were waiting with bated breath for 11 March to witness this mysterious love story about love and destiny. As you might already know that Pooja Hegde will be essaying the role of Prerana in this periodic drama. Before we get acquainted with Prerana, let us see what the actress has to say about those who helped her in the process of becoming this memorable character.

Pooja Hegde recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of Radhe Shyam, where she is seen getting her makeup and hair done, along with other things. This rare still was accompanied by the post that read, “To my beautiful team (the ones in this photo and the ones not). On the eve of the release, I just wanna say thank you for bringing your positive energy on sets every day. For supporting me through this challenging film by constantly giving me strength on days I couldn’t push myself anymore. You have been my strength, my witness, the reason for my laughter, and my power. Thank you for taking care of me.Whatever the result of the film may be, know that I am grateful for all that you have done for me in the course of this film. Thank you for being you.”

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, this science fiction flick marks the first collaboration between the director and Prabhas.

